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The Rome Police Department wants you to know something: that scary text message saying you owe money on a traffic ticket is a scam. And yes, people are falling for it.

What’s Happening: According to the police department, the texts claim you missed a ticket or a court date, threaten arrest or jail time, and include a link demanding immediate payment — which is, to be clear, not how any of this works.

What’s Important: Real traffic citations are issued in person or through official court mail. Courts do not collect fines by text message. Law enforcement does not threaten arrest over a text. If your phone is buzzing with urgent legal threats and a payment link, that is a scammer, not a cop.

How This Affects Real People: Anyone who clicks the link or sends money could hand cash directly to a fraudster with no way to get it back.

The Path Forward: Rome police say to delete the message, skip the link, and keep your wallet closed. If you genuinely cannot tell whether a citation is real call your local court directly using a phone number you looked up yourself, not one conveniently provided in the suspicious text.

From The Book “My dad always said of people who acted like this, ‘If he had a brain, he’d be dangerous,’ but the truth is, stupidity is far more dangerous than intelligence will ever be.”