A 35-year-old Savannah-area teacher was arrested today on charges that she had sexual contact with a student.
What’s Happening: Paulina Walden, an Englsh teacher at Jenkins High School, was arrested today and charged with improper sexual contact with a student and child molestation. She is booked into the Chatham County Detention Center.
What’s Important: The allegations were first reported to Savannah police on April 24. The alleged contact happened off school grounds. Once school administrators learned of the allegations, Walden was moved out of her school and placed at a non-school location where she had no access to students.
The Investigation: Police say the case is ongoing. Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or submit an anonymous tip through the Savannah Police Department’s mobile app.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.