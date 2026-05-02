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A 35-year-old Savannah-area teacher was arrested today on charges that she had sexual contact with a student.

What’s Happening: Paulina Walden, an Englsh teacher at Jenkins High School, was arrested today and charged with improper sexual contact with a student and child molestation. She is booked into the Chatham County Detention Center.

What’s Important: The allegations were first reported to Savannah police on April 24. The alleged contact happened off school grounds. Once school administrators learned of the allegations, Walden was moved out of her school and placed at a non-school location where she had no access to students.

The Investigation: Police say the case is ongoing. Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or submit an anonymous tip through the Savannah Police Department’s mobile app.