A Sandy Springs woman was arrested March 5 after police investigated elder abuse allegations on the 1900 block of Huntingdon Chase.

What’s Happening: Jeanine Pullins was booked into the Fulton County Jail following the investigation. She faces four counts of elder abuse and neglect and two counts of battery against a person over the age of 65.

What’s Important: The 87-year-old victim was treated for injuries. Adult Protective Services and Fulton County Animal Control both assisted Sandy Springs Police in the investigation.

The Quote: “Sandy Springs Police remain committed to protecting vulnerable members of our community. If you see something concerning, please report it,” a police spokesperson said.