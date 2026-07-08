A driver fueling up at a Forsyth County gas station just after 8 a.m. Wednesday was not hurt after a stranger tried to steal his car and then fired a gun at him, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said.

What’s happening: The shooting happened at the Valero gas station at McGinnis Ferry Road and Old Atlanta Road, right as many drivers were heading to work. The sheriff’s office said the victim was standing at the pumps when a man walked up behind him and tried to take his car. During the struggle, the man pulled out a gun and fired at the victim. The bullet missed, and the victim was not hurt.

The man ran from the gas station afterward. Deputies searched the area and were led to a house in the nearby St. Marlo neighborhood. Deputies arrested 23-year-old Khalil Burgess there without a struggle, according to the sheriff’s office.

The charges: Burgess faces charges of armed robbery, vehicle hijacking and aggravated assault.

The path forward: Burgess is now in custody and will go through Forsyth County’s court system, where the charges against him will be formally presented. The sheriff’s office has not said whether Burgess had any connection to the victim before the attack.