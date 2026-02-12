Listen to this post

A 28-year-old woman was pronounced dead before sunrise in south Columbus. Police said they are investigating her death as a homicide at a home on Gardiner Drive.

Why It Matters: A homicide investigation was underway Thursday morning, with detectives working a residential scene on the city’s southside. Police said the case is being handled by the Columbus Police Department Violent Crimes Unit.

What’s Happening: Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan identified the victim as 28-year-old Lexus Antrom. The coroner said she was pronounced dead at 4:50 a.m. Thursday.

Between The Lines: Police said the death happened at a residence in the 4500 block of Gardiner Drive. Investigators were still processing the scene a little after 9 a.m.