Newton County Sheriff’s Office investigators were at Newton High School on Feb. 13 as part of an ongoing investigation. The school was placed on lockdown as a safety precaution.

What’s Happening: Investigators detained four students during the visit. One has been arrested, two remain in custody, and one has been released. Two additional arrests had already been made before Feb. 13.

What’s Important: The incident under investigation did not occur on school campus. The investigation remains active, and police say a full news release including suspects’ names will be issued at a later date.

The Response: Parents expressed concerns about the handling of the arrests, many questioning why an arrest for an off-campus incident was being carried out during the school day. Students at the school were frightened, many of them believing there was a school shooting in progress.

What Happens Next: Anyone with information can contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.

Sources: Newton County Sheriff’s Office