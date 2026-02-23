Listen to this post

Off-duty Richmond County Deputy Jeremiah Welch was arrested for DUI and traffic charges after causing a crash today at Washington Road and Charlestown Way in Augusta.

A responding deputy smelled alcohol on his breath and called Georgia State Patrol to investigate.

What We Know: Welch was driving his personal vehicle when the collision happened. The Richmond County deputy who responded determined Welch caused the accident. When a Georgia State Patrol trooper arrived and tried to conduct field sobriety tests, Welch refused.

He was arrested and taken to the Charles B. Webster Detention Center. No one was injured.

What Happens Next: Georgia State Patrol is handling the investigation and will release more information.