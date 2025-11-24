Law enforcement officers seized a massive amount of illegal drugs in North Georgia communities late last week. Authorities discovered the drugs hidden inside shipments of fruit during searches in two different counties.

What’s Happening: The FBI Atlanta office announced a major seizure of crystal methamphetamine on Friday night, November 21. Agents and local officers found a total of 719 kilos of the drug. This amount equals roughly 1,585 pounds. The search warrants were executed in two separate locations. One search took place in Atlanta, and the other occurred in Hall County.

What’s Important: Investigators found the drugs concealed within shipments of blackberries. In Atlanta, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation worked alongside the FBI and other partners. They searched a home located on Custer Avenue SE. During this search, agents found a refrigerated truck parked outside the residence. Inside the truck, officers discovered 419 kilos of methamphetamine hidden among the berries.

Catch Up Quick: A similar discovery happened in Hall County on the same night. Deputies from the Hall County Sheriff’s Office worked with the FBI and other partners at a location on McEver Road. They found another refrigerated box truck parked outside a business. A search of that truck revealed 300 kilos of methamphetamine. Like the seizure in Atlanta, these drugs were also hidden inside a shipment of blackberries.

Between the Lines: Authorities believe these drugs crossed an international border before arriving in Georgia. The FBI states that both seized shipments likely came into the United States from Mexico. The investigation into these shipments is still active. Three men currently face state charges related to these seizures. The report does not list the names of the men or the specific charges they face.

The Big Picture: This operation involved cooperation between federal and state agencies. The FBI Atlanta office worked directly with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Hall County Sheriff’s Office. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office also assisted in the operation.

How to Help: Law enforcement is asking the public for help with this ongoing investigation. Anyone who has information regarding these cases should contact the authorities immediately. You can submit tips to FBI Atlanta at tips.fbi.gov. You can also call the Georgia Bureau of Investigation West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office at (770) 830-1375. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is also accepting information regarding the case.

The Sources: FBI Atlanta