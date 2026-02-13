Listen to this post

A 20-year-old man was shot in both legs outside a home on Powder Springs Street in Marietta late Thursday night.

What’s Happening: Officers responded to 803 Powder Springs Street just before 11 p.m. on February 12 after receiving reports of a shooting. They found a man with gunshot wounds to both legs. Officers applied tourniquets and transported him to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital. The wounds are expected to be non-life-threatening, police said.

What’s Important: The second person involved in the shooting left before officers arrived. Detectives collected evidence and began investigating. The victim’s name is being withheld.

What Happens Next: Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Coltharp at 770-794-5371. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Marietta Police app or Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

Sources: Marietta Police Department