A man has died after being shot during an argument over a parking space at a Savannah Target store.

What’s Happening: Savannah Police responded to a shooting at the Target parking lot at 14605 Abercorn Street. The adult male victim, who was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, has died.

What’s Important: Police have a suspect in custody. According to authorities, the deadly shooting resulted from a dispute over a parking spot.

What We Know: The shooting happened at the Target on Abercorn Street. Police had asked people to avoid the area during their investigation.

What’s Still Unknown: Police haven’t released names of either the victim or the suspect. The time of the shooting and details about the weapon used remain unclear.