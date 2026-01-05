A man has died after being shot during an argument over a parking space at a Savannah Target store.
What’s Happening: Savannah Police responded to a shooting at the Target parking lot at 14605 Abercorn Street. The adult male victim, who was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, has died.
What’s Important: Police have a suspect in custody. According to authorities, the deadly shooting resulted from a dispute over a parking spot.
What We Know: The shooting happened at the Target on Abercorn Street. Police had asked people to avoid the area during their investigation.
What’s Still Unknown: Police haven’t released names of either the victim or the suspect. The time of the shooting and details about the weapon used remain unclear.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.