A 48-year-old Claxton man died Friday from gunshot wounds after a shooting near Terrell Street on Wednesday night.

What’s happening: The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into the death of Jonathan O’Neil Gaines, according to a GBI statement. Officers responded to a 911 call about shots fired near Terrell Street in Claxton on Feb. 11 at 10:55 p.m. They found Gaines inside a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital and placed on life support.

What’s confirmed: Another person was in the vehicle during the shooting. That person sought treatment at a nearby hospital and was treated and released. Gaines died Friday. His body will be taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Pooler for an autopsy.

What’s important: The Claxton Police Department requested the GBI investigation.

What happens next: Anyone with information can call Claxton Police at 912-739-3111 or the GBI’s Regional Investigative Office in Statesboro at 912-871-1121. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS, online at the GBI website, or through the See Something, Send Something mobile app.