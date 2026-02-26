Listen to this post

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 20-year-old Macon man Thursday in connection with the deaths of three people on Moseley Avenue, including a child.

What’s happening: Julius Milner was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force without incident and brought to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division. After further investigation, he was arrested in connection with the deaths of Charleston Burnett, 25, Jordan Gardner, 25, and Willie Cain, 26.

What’s important: Milner has been charged with three counts of murder and five counts of aggravated assault. He is being held without bond at the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center.

What’s still unknown: The sheriff’s office has not released details about when or how the three people died, the child’s age or identity, or what led investigators to identify Milner. The investigation remains ongoing.

What happens next: Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.