The body of Eric Antwan Roberts is headed to a GBI Crime Lab for autopsy after the 34-year-old was pronounced dead inside Macon State Prison on Monday evening. Macon County Coroner Eddie Hosley confirmed the death but has not said whether foul play was a factor.

Why It Matters: Roberts is the second inmate to die at Macon State Prison in fewer than four months. The autopsy is standard procedure for any death that occurs while someone is in state custody.

Catch Up Quick: On Oct. 23, 2025, 37-year-old Marquis Young died from stab wounds during a fight at the same facility.

What’s Happening: Roberts was pronounced dead around 5:30 p.m. Monday, according to Hosley. The coroner provided no details about the circumstances leading to Roberts’ death.

Roberts had been locked up since 2010. He was convicted in Chatham County on two counts of aggravated assault and one count of aggravated battery.

Between The Lines: Georgia Department of Corrections records show Roberts was serving a 20-year sentence. His maximum release date was listed as Dec. 8, 2030, meaning he had roughly four and a half years remaining at the time of his death.

The Sources: Macon County Coroner Eddie Hosley; Georgia Department of Corrections records.