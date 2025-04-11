He’s Out There: Georgia Man Wanted in Savannah Killing

Savannah police are searching for a man wanted in a deadly shooting on North Fernwood Drive. They say he is armed and dangerous.

What We Know: Keon Sanders, 20, is wanted for the killing of a man on April 7. Police say Sanders shot the man outside a home in the 2000 block of North Fernwood Drive. Officers responded to the area around 3:10 p.m. and found the victim unresponsive. He died at the scene.

Police have issued arrest warrants for Sanders and are urging the public not to approach him. He is considered armed and dangerous.

What We Don’t Know: Police have not said what led to the shooting or how Sanders is connected to the victim. They have not released the name of the man who was killed.

Take Action: If you see Sanders or know where he is, call CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020. You can also leave a tip anonymously through the Savannah Police mobile app. Police warn: do not try to approach him.

⚠️ Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.