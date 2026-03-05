Listen to this post

New details reveal Hall County’s top cop was drinking malt liquor for hours before getting behind the wheel of a county vehicle.

Why It Matters: The person responsible for keeping Hall County roads safe allegedly drove drunk on those same roads. Residents now know more about what happened — and it’s worse than the initial arrest suggested.

What’s Happening: According to a Georgia State Patrol incident report, Sheriff Gerald Couch told a trooper he began drinking Four Loko — a high-alcohol malt beverage — at 6 a.m. on February 27th. The Georgia State Patrol says he had his last drink around 8 a.m., roughly two hours before he was spotted drifting out of his lane on Green Hill Road at 10:30 a.m.

By the Numbers: According to police records, Couch agreed to a breathalyzer test. The result came back at .212 — more than twice the legal limit of .08. Troopers also found two open containers inside the county-issued SUV, with liquid still spilling from them. Couch was later taken for a blood draw before being booked into the Hall County jail — the same facility he runs. He posted a $1,560 bond and walked out around 6 p.m.

His Side: Couch’s attorney is urging the public not to rush to judgment, pointing to the sheriff’s four decades in law enforcement. The attorney says Couch plans to cooperate with authorities and wants the case handled through the court system, not the press.

Catch Up Quick: Couch was arrested February 27th after a Hall County deputy in an unmarked car spotted his black Chevy Tahoe weaving on Green Hill Road. Because the driver turned out to be the sheriff, the deputy stepped back and called in Georgia State Patrol to take over — a decision that kept Couch’s own department out of the arrest.

The Big Picture: Elected sheriffs in Georgia hold significant power. They answer directly to voters, not to a city council or county commission. That independence is by design — but it also means accountability is harder to enforce when the sheriff is the one in trouble. The Governor’s Office has already responded to the arrest, signaling this situation has moved well beyond a local matter.