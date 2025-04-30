Gwinnett Creates Special Victims Unit: What We Know

Share

Gwinnett County’s top prosecutor has launched a new team focused on helping victims of sex crimes, vehicular homicides and animal cruelty cases.

🔍 What We Know: The Gwinnett Solicitor General’s Office has created a Special Victims Unit dedicated to handling sensitive misdemeanor cases. The team will focus on sex crimes, vehicular homicides, stalking, pandering and prostitution cases, with special attention to those involving teens between 13 and 18 years old.

“Establishing the Special Victims Unit is a significant step toward ensuring every victim in Gwinnett County receives the attention and care they deserve,” said Solicitor-General Lisamarie N. Bristol.

The unit will also handle all animal cruelty and neglect cases prosecuted in Gwinnett County State Court.

👥 Who’s Involved: The new team includes an Assistant Solicitor General, investigators, victim advocates and trial assistants working together to provide specialized support.

🤔 Why It Matters: Victims of sensitive crimes often need extra support navigating the justice system. The new unit allows the prosecutor’s office to triage these cases more efficiently while providing specialized care for victims who may be traumatized or vulnerable.

Recent changes in Georgia law have placed greater emphasis on cases involving teens, requiring additional resources and sensitivity.

⏭️ What’s Next: The Solicitor General’s Office, which handles misdemeanors, traffic offenses and county ordinance violations, will continue implementing the new unit. Residents can learn more about these services at GwinnettSG.com.