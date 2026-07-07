GAINESVILLE — A 17-year-old was shot and killed in Gainesville minutes after a city-sponsored concert wrapped up, and a second person was wounded in the same shooting.
What’s Happening: Jazon Javier Fajardo, 17, was found with a gunshot wound in the Midland area just after 10 p.m., as the First Friday Concert was ending. Officers on patrol found him and rushed him to Northeast Georgia Medical Center, where he died. The medical examiner confirmed his identity.
What We Know: A second person was shot nearby around the same time. Police have not released that person’s name or age, but say they are expected to survive.
What’s Still Unknown: No suspect has been identified. Police have not released any information about a motive. Investigators believe multiple people were in the area when the shots were fired.
The Path Forward: The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can call 911 or submit an anonymous tip through the Gainesville Police Department’s website.
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.