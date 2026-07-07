What’s Happening: Jazon Javier Fajardo, 17, was found with a gunshot wound in the Midland area just after 10 p.m., as the First Friday Concert was ending. Officers on patrol found him and rushed him to Northeast Georgia Medical Center, where he died. The medical examiner confirmed his identity.

What We Know: A second person was shot nearby around the same time. Police have not released that person’s name or age, but say they are expected to survive.

What’s Still Unknown: No suspect has been identified. Police have not released any information about a motive. Investigators believe multiple people were in the area when the shots were fired.

The Path Forward: The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can call 911 or submit an anonymous tip through the Gainesville Police Department’s website.