A man with short dark hair and a beard stands in front of a height measurement chart on a gray cinder block wall. He is wearing a gray T-shirt with the word "BLESSED" printed on the front in a rectangular patch. His arms are behind his back, and he has a tattoo visible on his left forearm. The height chart behind him shows measurements in inches and centimeters.
Listen to this post

A Coffee County man allegedly decided that a woman being locked up was a good enough reason to sell her car. It wasn’t.

What’s Happening: According to the Coffee County Sheriff, 32-year-old Cameron Blake Spires has been arrested after investigators say he sold a tan 2005 Lexus RX that didn’t belong to him for $700. The car’s owner was sitting in jail at the time and had not given anyone permission to sell it or sign it over.

Under Georgia law, selling someone else’s property as if it were your own is called Theft by Conversion, and it’s the charge Spires now faces.

What’s Important: Detectives didn’t have to work too hard to connect the dots. Witness statements, transaction records, and — perhaps most helpfully — recorded jail phone calls gave investigators enough to establish what happened and who did it. After interviewing Spires, they had what they needed to make an arrest. The Lexus was later recovered during a traffic stop and is being held until it can be returned to its rightful owner or someone she designates to pick it up.

What’s Still Unknown: The investigation remains open, and additional charges against Spires are possible.

How This Affects Real People: Anyone with information can call the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 912-384-4227.

Trending Now ↻ 2m ago
  1. Operation Macon Gotti jails 12 gang members
  2. Duluth karaoke bar fails health inspection with a score of 58
  3. Pineland Road Fire reaches 38% contained but remains dangerous
  4. International fugitive captured in Sandy Springs
  5. Woodstock man known as ‘Uncle Nick’ gets 60 years for grooming six-year-olds
Graduation-themed image featuring a black graduation cap with a gold tassel, a rolled diploma tied with a navy blue ribbon, and a stack of books. One book prominently displayed is titled "Principles Are Like Pants, You Ought to Have Some... And Other Life Lessons" by B.T. Clark, with a cartoon illustration of a smiling man pointing at pants hanging in a closet. Text on the image reads: "Now that you've got the CAP and GOWN, maybe get some pants." A banner below states: "THE PERFECT GRADUATION GIFT - A hilarious look at life that every graduate will love!" Gold confetti is scattered throughout the image.
B.T. Clark
Publisher at 

B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.

Add The Georgia Sun as a
preferred source on Google