A Canton man will spend the next 20 years behind bars after being convicted of molesting two children who trusted him.

🚔 The Case: Brian James Holland, 48, was sentenced to 45 years with 20 to serve in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of child molestation and three counts of sexual battery against children under 16.

The Canton Police Department began investigating on December 23, 2021, when a father called 911 reporting Holland had inappropriate sexual contact with his daughter. During the investigation, a second child came forward with similar allegations.

🎮 Key Evidence: Prosecutors presented compelling evidence including:

A video game livestream showing a victim abruptly getting up from Holland’s lap

A recorded phone call where a child tearfully described the abuse

Testimony from a witness who overheard Holland apologizing to a victim

👩‍⚖️ The Verdict: After just one hour of deliberation, the jury convicted Holland on all charges. Judge Jennifer L. Davis sentenced him to 45 years with 20 to serve in prison followed by probation with sex offender conditions.

🗣️ From the DA: “By speaking up, one brave child opened the door for another to come forward,” said District Attorney Susan K. Treadaway. “We are thankful for the verdict of the jury and the sentence of the court – both send a clear message that the voices of victims will be heard in Cherokee County and that our office prioritizes the safety of children and aggressively prosecutes those who harm them.”