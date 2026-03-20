Listen to this post

A north Georgia man is behind bars — nearly four decades after a series of sexual assaults terrorized the Lawrenceville area.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Tuesday that 60-year-old Glenn Daniel, of Carlton, was arrested and charged with three counts of rape in connection with the assault of three women in the summer of 1986. Plybon was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail on March 18th.

Nearly 40 Years in the Making

The attacks happened in and around Lawrenceville during the summer of 1986. For nearly four decades, the cases went unsolved — the victims left without answers.

That changed in June of 2025, when the GBI Cold Case Unit reached out to the Lawrenceville Police Department as part of a broader initiative to help local agencies work through CODIS forensic matches where no suspect had been identified. A CODIS forensic match links DNA collected from multiple crime scenes to a single offender.

The Lawrenceville Police Department was already actively working the cases and asked the GBI to step in and help identify a suspect.

Cutting-Edge DNA Technology Cracks the Case

In July of 2025, the GBI Cold Case Unit and the Lawrenceville Police Department turned to Othram, Inc., a Texas-based company and leader in what is known as Forensic-Grade Genome Sequencing. The technology allows investigators to build comprehensive genealogical profiles from DNA evidence.

Othram is based in The Woodlands, Texas.

Using those advanced DNA testing methods, investigators were able to identify Plybon as the suspect.

The GBI says the investigation remains active and ongoing. Once it is complete, the case file will be turned over to the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the GBI Office of Special Investigations at 404-239-2106. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS, online at gbi.georgia.gov, or through the See Something, Send Something mobile app.