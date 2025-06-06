Two security breaches at Fulton County jails this week show how easily contraband reaches inmates. Deputies found drugs, phones, and McDonald’s burgers after smugglers cut holes in prison fences.

🔍 What’s Happening: Deputies discovered the breaches after spotting damaged fencing at both facilities.

• Rice Street Jail: Officers seized 131 cigarettes, marijuana, four phones, and drug scales

• South Annex facility: Three suspects caught with burgers, bolt cutters, and 70 grams of marijuana

⚖️ Between the Lines: The timing raises serious questions about jail security.

• Both fence cuts happened within 24 hours of each other

• Smugglers brought bolt cutters and hammers to breach the facilities

🎯 The Big Picture: Cell phones in jails let inmates run drug operations, threaten witnesses, and plan escapes. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office says these cases aren’t connected, but the pattern shows how vulnerable these facilities remain.

The sheriff’s office offers rewards up to $5,000 for tips about smuggling operations. Deputies say they need public help to stop these security breaches.

