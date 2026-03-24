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The Clayton County Police Department is warning residents about a rise in street robberies and theft, saying criminals are getting bolder as the weather warms up and more people head outside.

What’s Happening: The department posted a public safety warning, calling theft in all forms the highest reported crime in Clayton County year after year. Police included a recent example: a man walked out of a Cricket Wireless store and a suspect walked up and said “Gimme what you got,” taking his brand-new phone and $40 from his wallet.

What’s Important: Police said the robbery happened fast and warned it “can happen to anybody.” The department also flagged a separate but ongoing problem: residents leaving valuables, including guns, inside parked cars.

How This Affects Real People: Police urged residents to keep phones and electronics out of sight in public, avoid flashing cash or jewelry, use ATMs inside stores or banks instead of outdoor machines, and travel in groups when possible. They also recommended parking in well-lit areas near building entrances and keeping a list of serial numbers and photos of valuables at home in case something is stolen.

The Path Forward: The department did not announce any arrests in connection with the Cricket Wireless robbery and did not provide a description of the suspect. Police asked residents to stay alert and look out for one another.