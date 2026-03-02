Listen to this post

A Bibb County Sheriff’s deputy is off the job this morning after Georgia State Patrol troopers arrested him on four charges, including driving under the influence.

Why It Matters: When someone sworn to uphold the law breaks it, the community deserves to know. While the sheriff’s office frequently alerts the press and the public of arrests in Bibb County, it did not send out a news release or post about the deputies arrest on social media.

What’s Happening: Deputy Jarrett Williams was taken into custody around 1 a.m. Sunday. Georgia State Patrol troopers charged him with four offenses:

DUI

Reckless driving

Speeding

Open container violation

Where Things Stand: Williams bonded out of jail and has been placed on administrative leave, according to the sheriff’s office. Two separate investigations are now underway — one by the sheriff’s office internal affairs unit, and a second by Georgia State Patrol focused on the DUI charge.