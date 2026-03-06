An Augusta man is in custody, charged in connection with a killing that happened in January.

What’s Happening: MARTA Police arrested Isaiah Romont Santos Thomas in Atlanta on March 3. He is charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime in the death of Miguel Jean Karlos Rodriguez Cruz.

What’s Important: Cruz was fatally shot January 22 near Yates Drive and Susan Circle in Augusta.

Thomas was initially held at the Fulton County Jail before being transferred to the Charles B. Webster Detention Center in Augusta, where he remains in custody.