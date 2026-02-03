Listen to this post

Albany police are asking for public help in a homicide investigation.

What’s Happening: Investigators are seeking information about the death of Malcolm Davis, 36, which occurred on October 2 at the intersection of Broad Avenue and Front Street.

What’s Important: A monetary reward is available for information that leads to an arrest.

What Happens Next: Anyone with information can contact the Albany Police Department at 229-431-2100, Crime Stoppers at 229-436-TIPS, or submit a tip through the APD App.