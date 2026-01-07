A Warner Robins man is charged with murder after police found a woman dead inside a home on Kay Drive Wednesday morning.

What’s Happening

Warner Robins police responded to a home on Kay Drive at about 7:10 a.m. Wednesday for a welfare check. Officers entered the home and found Krystal Gilbert dead on the floor. Brandon Diaz was found unresponsive in a bedroom and taken to a hospital.

Police now say the incident was domestic violence. Diaz is charged with felony murder and aggravated assault.

What’s Important

Investigators say no suspects are at large. The incident involved only Gilbert and Diaz.

Felony murder in Georgia means a death occurred during the commission of another felony — in this case, aggravated assault.

What’s Still Unknown

Police have not said how Gilbert died or what led to the welfare check. They have not released details about Diaz’s condition when he was found or whether he remains hospitalized.

What Happens Next

The Warner Robins Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is continuing the investigation. Anyone with information can contact Detective Conner Milam at (478) 302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers.

🗂️ Domestic Violence Stats: A study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that between 2003 and 2014, about 55% of all female homicides in the U.S. were related to intimate partner violence.

⚠️ Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.