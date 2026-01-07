A Warner Robins man is charged with murder after police found a woman dead inside a home on Kay Drive Wednesday morning.
What’s Happening
Warner Robins police responded to a home on Kay Drive at about 7:10 a.m. Wednesday for a welfare check. Officers entered the home and found Krystal Gilbert dead on the floor. Brandon Diaz was found unresponsive in a bedroom and taken to a hospital.
Police now say the incident was domestic violence. Diaz is charged with felony murder and aggravated assault.
What’s Important
Investigators say no suspects are at large. The incident involved only Gilbert and Diaz.
Felony murder in Georgia means a death occurred during the commission of another felony — in this case, aggravated assault.
What’s Still Unknown
Police have not said how Gilbert died or what led to the welfare check. They have not released details about Diaz’s condition when he was found or whether he remains hospitalized.
What Happens Next
The Warner Robins Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is continuing the investigation. Anyone with information can contact Detective Conner Milam at (478) 302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers.
🗂️ Domestic Violence Stats: A study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that between 2003 and 2014, about 55% of all female homicides in the U.S. were related to intimate partner violence.
⚠️ Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.