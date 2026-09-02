NEWNAN — A 14-year-old girl was hospitalized after being hit in the head with a golf club during a fight on Ball Street in Newnan on Monday evening, according to police.
What happened: A verbal argument among several young people turned physical around 6:39 p.m. when the mother of two of the girls involved went inside her apartment, got a golf club, and handed it to her 16-year-old daughter, police say. The 16-year-old then ran toward the 14-year-old and hit her in the head with the club. As the fight continued, the 16-year-old’s 15-year-old sister picked up the golf club and hit a second young person with it.
The victims: The 14-year-old was taken to a hospital in the Atlanta area. As of 9 a.m. Tuesday, she was in stable condition. The second victim did not report any injuries.
Who was arrested: Three people face aggravated assault charges in connection with the attack:
- 36-year-old Curtisia Anya’ Heath of Newnan was booked into Coweta County Jail and charged with aggravated assault.
- The 16-year-old daughter was charged with aggravated assault and aggravated battery and taken to a regional youth detention center.
- The 15-year-old daughter was charged with aggravated assault and taken to a regional youth detention center.
Aggravated battery, under Georgia law, means causing serious bodily harm, such as a broken bone or a wound requiring significant medical treatment. Aggravated assault means attacking someone in a way that could cause serious injury.
If you know something: Anyone with information about the case can call Detective Elijah Wilson at the Newnan Police Department at (770) 254-2355.
B.T. Clark is the Publisher of The Georgia Sun and author of Principles Are Like Pants… You Ought to Have Some. Over two decades in journalism, he has served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc., earning multiple awards along the way. His work has appeared in newspapers across the state, including The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal.
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