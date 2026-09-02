What happened: A verbal argument among several young people turned physical around 6:39 p.m. when the mother of two of the girls involved went inside her apartment, got a golf club, and handed it to her 16-year-old daughter, police say. The 16-year-old then ran toward the 14-year-old and hit her in the head with the club. As the fight continued, the 16-year-old’s 15-year-old sister picked up the golf club and hit a second young person with it.

The victims: The 14-year-old was taken to a hospital in the Atlanta area. As of 9 a.m. Tuesday, she was in stable condition. The second victim did not report any injuries.

Who was arrested: Three people face aggravated assault charges in connection with the attack:

36-year-old Curtisia Anya’ Heath of Newnan was booked into Coweta County Jail and charged with aggravated assault.

The 16-year-old daughter was charged with aggravated assault and aggravated battery and taken to a regional youth detention center.

The 15-year-old daughter was charged with aggravated assault and taken to a regional youth detention center.

Aggravated battery, under Georgia law, means causing serious bodily harm, such as a broken bone or a wound requiring significant medical treatment. Aggravated assault means attacking someone in a way that could cause serious injury.

If you know something: Anyone with information about the case can call Detective Elijah Wilson at the Newnan Police Department at (770) 254-2355.