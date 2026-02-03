Listen to this post

A 15-year-old girl was hit by a vehicle in a church parking lot in Forsyth County on January 14. The driver left the scene.

What’s Happening: The girl was struck by a black SUV around 8:45 p.m. in the parking lot of Abundant Life Church on Strickland Road. She had just walked out of a Wednesday evening youth service. The driver and anyone else in the SUV left without stopping. No one has identified them. The SUV headed toward Atlanta Highway on Strickland Road.

What’s Important: The girl was taken to a hospital. She is still there recovering from her injuries.

What Happens Next: The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Specialist Unit is investigating. Deputies are asking anyone with information to call (770) 781-2222, ext. 8535, or email tlhodges@forsythco.com.