A 6-year-old boy was shot in the leg near a Rome housing complex Wednesday afternoon. He is listed in stable condition.
What’s Happening: The shooting happened shortly after 3:00 PM near the corner of E. 13th Street and Crane Street, close to John Graham Homes. Officers found the boy with a gunshot wound to his right leg. He was taken to a local hospital.
What Investigators Believe: Early information indicates the boy was not the intended target. Investigators believe the shots came from a moving vehicle.
What’s Still Unknown: No suspect or vehicle description has been released publicly. No arrests have been announced.
If You Know Something: Anyone with information, video footage, or who witnessed anything in the area is asked to call 9-1-1.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.