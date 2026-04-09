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A 6-year-old boy was shot in the leg near a Rome housing complex Wednesday afternoon. He is listed in stable condition.

What’s Happening: The shooting happened shortly after 3:00 PM near the corner of E. 13th Street and Crane Street, close to John Graham Homes. Officers found the boy with a gunshot wound to his right leg. He was taken to a local hospital.

What Investigators Believe: Early information indicates the boy was not the intended target. Investigators believe the shots came from a moving vehicle.

What’s Still Unknown: No suspect or vehicle description has been released publicly. No arrests have been announced.

If You Know Something: Anyone with information, video footage, or who witnessed anything in the area is asked to call 9-1-1.