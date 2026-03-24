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A Jasper County man is in custody after the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office charged him with drug distribution and theft.

What’s Happening: According to law enforcement, 50-year-old Michael James Lackey, of Shady Dale, has been arrested and charged with three offenses:

Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute

Possession of methamphetamine

Felony theft

What’s Important: The two drug charges are separate counts. Possession with intent to distribute is the more serious of the two and means authorities believe Lackey was selling or planning to sell methamphetamine, not just using it. Felony theft in Georgia generally involves property valued above a set dollar threshold, though the specific property involved in this case has not been disclosed.

What’s Still Unknown: The sheriff’s office has not released details about what led to the arrest, when it took place, or what property is connected to the theft charge. No court date has been announced.

The Path Forward: Lackey faces charges that, if he is convicted, carry significant prison time under Georgia law. Methamphetamine distribution charges are among the most serious drug offenses in the state.