Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies arrested three teenagers in connection with a theft and shooting that happened on December 29.

What’s Happening: The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Gang Unit and Criminal Investigation Division arrested two juveniles and a 17-year-old after executing a search warrant on January 2.

The teens allegedly stole two motor scooters from a home on Abilene Trail and later shot at a motorist on Greentree Parkway

Deputies recovered one stolen scooter and a stolen firearm during the arrests

What’s Important: Brandon Marquez Mitchell, 17, was arrested on an existing Armed Robbery warrant. Two other teens, ages 15 and 16, face multiple charges including Aggravated Assault and Theft by Taking.

What We Know: According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, two masked males took two scooters from a porch in the 1300 block of Abilene Trail around 5 a.m. on December 29. The suspects pointed firearms at the residence before fleeing.

Shortly after, on Greentree Parkway near Unaliyi Trail, two masked juveniles on scooters reportedly fired at a vehicle, causing damage. The driver was not hurt.

The Arrests: Deputies executed a search warrant at a residence on Edgewater Drive on January 2. Two males ran from the back of the home. Deputies caught Mitchell first, then apprehended a 15-year-old in a wooded area with a stolen gun. A 16-year-old suspect was found inside the residence.

What’s Next: Mitchell is being held without bond at the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center. The two juveniles were processed and transported to the Macon Regional Youth Development Center.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation remains active and asks anyone with information to contact them at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.