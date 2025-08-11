Deputies say they took drugs off the street in Paulding County during a night sweep last week, and six people went to jail. The sheriff’s office shared the news in a social media post and asked neighbors to send in tips.
🚓 What’s Happening:
- Deputies say they seized 14 grams of meth, 276 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 38 THC vape cartridges, and “a few other illegal items.”
- The sheriff’s office said six people were booked into the county jail and a vehicle was seized.
- The agency put the total value of seizures at $25,520.
🔔 What It Means For You: You may see more drug patrols on your road. If you have tips about drug sales in Paulding, Polk, or Haralson, the task force wants your calls and app messages.
The Sources:
- Paulding County Sheriff’s Office.
- Northwest Georgia Drug Task Force.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.