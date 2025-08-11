Deputies say they took drugs off the street in Paulding County during a night sweep last week, and six people went to jail. The sheriff’s office shared the news in a social media post and asked neighbors to send in tips.

🚓 What’s Happening:

Deputies say they seized 14 grams of meth, 276 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 38 THC vape cartridges, and “a few other illegal items.”

The sheriff’s office said six people were booked into the county jail and a vehicle was seized.

The agency put the total value of seizures at $25,520.

🔔 What It Means For You: You may see more drug patrols on your road. If you have tips about drug sales in Paulding, Polk, or Haralson, the task force wants your calls and app messages.

The Sources:

Paulding County Sheriff’s Office.

Northwest Georgia Drug Task Force.