Two people held on murder charges escaped from the Sumter County Jail on Sunday night, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said.

What’s happening: The Sheriff’s Office posted a notice on Facebook saying 20-year-old Rickey Martin and 21-year-old Kentravious Holmes escaped custody at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday. Both faced multiple charges, including aggravated assault, aggravated battery, and murder, according to the post.

What we know: The Sheriff’s Office described Martin as a Black male, 5 feet 4 inches tall and 120 pounds, with un-twisted dreads. Holmes was described as a Black male, 5 feet 8 inches tall and 155 pounds, with un-twisted dreads and multiple face and neck tattoos. Those tattoos include a dollar sign, a broken heart, and the words “Baby Kay” over his right eye, the post said.

What happens next: The Sheriff’s Office asked anyone with information to call 911 or the office at 229-924-4094. Callers can remain anonymous, the office said.