Someone inside a northeast Atlanta apartment shot at police officers Saturday morning, injuring two of them. The shooter remained barricaded inside.

What’s Happening: Atlanta police got a call about shots fired at about 7:55 a.m. Saturday at an apartment at 2470 Cheshire Bridge Road. When officers walked up to the apartment, someone inside immediately started shooting at them. One officer was grazed by a bullet. The other got cuts. Both officers fired back.

What Happens Next: The investigation is still going on. Police asked residents to stay away from the area near Cheshire Bridge and Lenox Rd NE while the standoff continues.

