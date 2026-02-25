Listen to this post

Gwinnett County Sheriff’s deputies arrested D’Evin Brown and Serina Johnson on Feb. 18 after finding approximately 1,450 grams of fentanyl and a firearm during a search at a Gwinnett County home.

What’s Important: Deputies recovered more than three pounds of fentanyl. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. Both suspects face charges of trafficking in morphine, opium, or heroin 28 grams or more, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, and endangering a child while driving under the influence.

How This Affects Real People: Fentanyl is the leading cause of overdose deaths in Georgia and nationwide. A dose as small as two milligrams can be lethal. The amount seized is enough for hundreds of thousands of potentially fatal doses.

What We Know: The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Section and Gwinnett Metro Task Force assisted the FBI and DEA with the search warrant. The firearm was found in the same room as the fentanyl. Brown and Johnson remain in custody at the Gwinnett County Jail without bond.