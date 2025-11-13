A 21-year-old man died after being shot in the chest when his friend was showing him a gun inside a Valdosta home, according to police.

What’s Happening: McArthur Howard died at South Georgia Medical Center on November 7 after being shot at a home on North Troup Street.

Police say 19-year-old LC Strawder, was showing Howard the gun when it went off around 9:15 p.m.

What’s Important: Strawder now faces charges of involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct, according to the Valdosta Police Department. He turned himself in to detectives the day after the shooting.

Between the Lines: Police say the gun appeared to have been accidentally discharged, but the investigation continues and more charges could follow.

The Sources: Valdosta Police Department.