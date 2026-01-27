An 18-year-old Woodstock teen was shot and killed Monday afternoon at the Riverstock Apartments on Arnold Mill Road, according to the Woodstock Police Department.
What’s Happening: Woodstock police responded to a 911 call shortly after 5:30 p.m. reporting a shooting. Officers found Matthew Milner shot and injured. He was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where he died.
What’s Important: Police have not released information about a suspect or what led to the shooting. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are assisting with the investigation.
The Path Forward: The investigation remains active. Police are asking anyone with information to call the Woodstock Police Department at (770) 592-6021 or email crimetips@woodstockga.gov. Whether charges will be filed depends on what investigators determine about the circumstances of the shooting.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.