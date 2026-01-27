Listen to this post

An 18-year-old Woodstock teen was shot and killed Monday afternoon at the Riverstock Apartments on Arnold Mill Road, according to the Woodstock Police Department.

What’s Happening: Woodstock police responded to a 911 call shortly after 5:30 p.m. reporting a shooting. Officers found Matthew Milner shot and injured. He was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where he died.

What’s Important: Police have not released information about a suspect or what led to the shooting. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are assisting with the investigation.

The Path Forward: The investigation remains active. Police are asking anyone with information to call the Woodstock Police Department at (770) 592-6021 or email crimetips@woodstockga.gov. Whether charges will be filed depends on what investigators determine about the circumstances of the shooting.