A 1-year-old child and a 64-year-old woman were hospitalized early Saturday after being shot at a home on Olympian Way in southwest Atlanta.

What We Know: Police said they arrived at 1605 Olympian Way SW around 12:07 a.m. to find the child with a gunshot wound to the hand and the woman with a gunshot wound to the leg. Both victims were alert and breathing when paramedics took them to the hospital. Investigators from the Aggravated Assault Unit are still working to determine what happened.

In Context: City data shows children are increasingly being caught in gunfire in Atlanta. Public safety advocates have been calling for more prevention efforts and resources to stop shootings before they happen.

Take Action: Anyone with information can call Atlanta Police or give an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.