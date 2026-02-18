Listen to this post

As Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent, Georgians across the state are contemplating what to sacrifice for the next 40 days. While chocolate, coffee, and screen time top many lists, some residents are considering giving up the news entirely.

But experts and community leaders suggest that tuning out completely might not be the spiritual reset people are hoping for.

The impulse is understandable. News fatigue is real, and the constant stream of information can feel overwhelming. However, staying informed about what’s happening in Georgia communities, local government decisions, and issues affecting neighbors isn’t just about consumption—it’s about civic responsibility.

Local news keeps Georgians connected to their communities. It’s how residents learn about school board decisions affecting their children’s education, zoning changes that could impact their neighborhoods, and local elections that determine who represents their interests. It also helps residents monitor oppression, injustice, and allows them to hold leaders accountable, all of which are core Christian values.

The difference between giving up news and giving up mindless scrolling is significant. Reading a local article about issues affecting DeKalb County or understanding proposed legislation in Atlanta requires engagement and reflection— qualities that align with Lenten practices of mindfulness and intentionality.

Rather than abandoning news entirely, Georgians might consider a more measured approach. Setting specific times to catch up on local developments, focusing on in-depth reporting rather than headlines, or choosing quality journalism over sensationalism could provide the balance many are seeking.

The goal of Lent is spiritual growth and reflection, not disconnection from the world. Being an informed citizen and engaged community member doesn’t contradict those values—it supports them.

For those looking to stay informed without feeling overwhelmed, our newsletters deliver Georgia news directly to your inbox for free, allowing you to stay connected to your community on your own schedule. You can get news once a week or once a day depending on your preference. No buzzing, no beeping, no false dopamine rushes.