Georgia exported more than $60.2 billion in goods in 2025, the state’s fifth straight year of record exports. Gov. Brian Kemp and the Georgia Department of Economic Development made the announcement March 5.

What’s Happening: Georgia’s exports grew 12.7% from 2024 to 2025, more than double the national growth rate of 5.6%. The state ranked No. 9 in the country for export value and No. 7 for total trade value. Georgia last ranked in the top 10 exporting states in 2020.

By the Numbers:

$60.2 billion in total exports in 2025

$210.7 billion in total trade, up 5.8% year over year

Goods sent to 213 unique countries and territories

Export growth of 68.9% over the past decade

Top exports: Civilian aircraft and parts ranked first, followed by computers, hardware, and storage units; motor vehicles; network communications equipment; and medical devices. The top destinations for Georgia goods were Canada, Mexico, Singapore, Germany, and the Netherlands.

What’s Important: Markets where Georgia has full-time international trade representatives accounted for 79% of the state’s exports and 88% of its total two-way trade in 2025. The state maintains representatives covering more than 60 global markets.

How This Affects Real People: Georgia’s export figures include goods from small businesses across the state, according to Kemp’s office.

The Path Forward: Georgia’s coastal and inland ports are continuing to expand capacity, and the state has additional logistics infrastructure investments underway, according to Kemp’s office.