Duracell Expands: 110 New Jobs in Atlanta’s Tech Sector

Battery maker Duracell will create 110 new high-tech jobs for Atlanta residents at its new Global Research and Development Headquarters, bringing fresh career opportunities to the heart of the city.

🏢 What We Know: Duracell plans to invest 56 million dollars in a state-of-the-art research facility at Science Square, next to Georgia Tech’s campus in Midtown Atlanta. The company already employs 675 Georgia workers at its LaGrange manufacturing plant and Fairburn distribution center.

👥 Who Made it Happen: The battery manufacturer chose Atlanta for its diverse talent pool and proximity to top universities. The new facility will occupy space at 101 Nerem Street Northwest, where researchers will develop next-generation battery technology.

💡 Why It Matters: Atlanta residents will gain access to more than 100 innovation-focused jobs in the growing battery technology sector. The expansion strengthens the city’s reputation as a hub for technological advancement and research.

🎓 Why This Should Catch Your Attention: The facility’s location near Georgia Tech creates a direct pipeline between the university and industry, potentially opening doors for local students and graduates interested in technology careers.

🔄 What’s Next: Duracell will join the 1.8 million square foot Science Square development, where the company plans to conduct cutting-edge research to advance battery technology for years to come.