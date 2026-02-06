Listen to this post

Here’s a look at what’s happening around The Peach State this weekend:

Honor band students take the stage in Statesboro

Student musicians from Colquitt County will perform Saturday at the Georgia Southern Performing Arts Center in Statesboro as part of the District Honor Band. The middle school performance begins at 3 p.m., followed by the 9th- and 10th-grade performance at 3:45 p.m. and the 11th- and 12th-grade performance at 4:30 p.m.

Featured students include Mateo Tepetate from Colquitt County Middle School and Colton Emanuel, Aaliyah Beasley, Mario Garcia and Lane Lujan from Colquitt County High School.

Book festival in Waycross, lit fest in Warner Robins

It’s a weekend for readers in south and middle Georgia. The Okefenokee Heritage Center hosts its We Love Literacy Book Festival on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1460 N. Augusta Ave. in Waycross. A few vendor spots are still open at no cost; contact okeheritage@gmail.com or 912-285-4260.

Separately, the Middle GA Lit Fest runs Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the North Houston Sports Complex in Warner Robins.

Seatbelt safety storytime in Reynolds

The Reynolds Community Library hosts a free Seatbelt Safety Storytime for kids Saturday at 10 a.m. Guest storyteller June Lawson will read, followed by a hands-on activity. More information is at pinemtnlibrary.org/event.

Camellia Fest blooms in Columbus

The Columbus Botanical Garden holds its Camellia Fest on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event includes garden tours, camellia waxing and tea tasting workshops for adults, kids activities, a bounce house and camellias for purchase. Ghost Pizza will be on site. Tickets are available through the garden’s website.

Chili cook-off benefits charity in Columbus

The 2026 SOUP’er Bowl Chili Cook-Off is Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. at Rally Point Harley-Davidson. Chili tasting costs $10 per person, with additional votes at $1 each. Multiple agencies are competing, and proceeds go to the winning team’s chosen charity. If Columbus Police win, the money goes to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Chattahoochee Valley.

Neighborhood cleanup in Macon-Bibb

Volunteers can join the Hands On Bloomfield Neighborhood Cleanup on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon in Macon. The event is organized by Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful, the Village Green Neighborhood Watch Association and Concerned Citizens of Bloomfield. Volunteers can meet at Village Green Park, 2796 Village Green Drive, or the Rocky Creek Foods parking lot, 2595 Rocky Creek Road. Registration is available through SignupGenius.

Free tai chi class launches in downtown Macon

The Macon-Bibb County Transit Authority is hosting a free, instructor-led tai chi class Saturday at 11 a.m. at Spirit of Macon Park, at the corner of Fifth and Poplar streets.

Recycle and shred event in South Fulton

A Recycle and Shred event is Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at Wolf Creek Library, 3100 Enon Road, South Fulton. Residents can bring aluminum cans, broken-down cardboard, mail, greeting cards and clean recyclable containers with no food residue. The event will not accept non-empty aerosol cans, yard debris, firearms, ammunition, bio-medical waste, engine parts, tires, paint or compressed gas cylinders.

Vigil honors fallen Roswell officer

A candlelight vigil honoring Roswell Police Officer Jeremy Labonte will be held Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at Roswell City Hall, 38 Hill St. The vigil marks the one-year anniversary of Labonte’s line-of-duty death. Friends, neighbors and fellow first responders are invited.

Bottoms campaigns in Augusta

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, a Democratic candidate for governor, is scheduled to appear Saturday at Trellis Coffee Bar in Augusta at 9:30 a.m. The address listed is on Walton Way.

Paulding County High School performs ‘Footloose’

Paulding County High School Theatre presents “Footloose” on Saturday at 7 p.m.