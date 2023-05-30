Body of 20-year-old who disappeared in Ocmulgee River found

Raymund Ellison Jr., the 20-year-old Centerville man who went missing while tubing on the Ocmulgee River Sunday, has been found, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

Ellison’s body was located at about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday by a search team composed of the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Macon-Bibb Fire Department, Georgia State Patrol, and the Department of Natural Resources. Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley pronounced Ellison dead at the scene.

The next of kin has been notified, said officials, bringing to an end the extensive search that started Sunday evening when Ellison vanished while floating on an inner tube at Frank Amerson Park. Witnesses had reported losing sight of him and, when they looked back, Ellison was nowhere to be seen.

His disappearance triggered a multi-agency search and rescue operation involving local and state resources, with the Macon-Bibb Fire Department’s dive team at the forefront of the efforts. Ellison’s recovery underscores the challenges posed by the river’s unpredictable currents.