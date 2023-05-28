Search Underway for Missing 20-Year-Old in Ocmulgee River

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and the Macon-Bibb Fire Department responded to a possible drowning at Frank Amerson Park, at 2600 Riverview Road, along the Ocmulgee River on Sunday evening.

Raymund Ellison Jr., a 20-year-old Centerville resident, disappeared just after 5:30 p.m. while floating on an inner tube.

Witnesses reported losing sight of Ellison momentarily and when they looked back, he was no longer there. No one reportedly witnessed Ellison entering the water.

Following the incident, local authorities were swiftly notified and the Macon-Bibb Fire Department’s dive team was dispatched. The team has commenced an extensive search for Ellison in the river.

The Sheriff’s Office reported that the next of kin of the missing young man has been informed about the ongoing search operation.

Frank Amerson Park, a popular recreational area located on the banks of the Ocmulgee River, is known for its scenic views and picnic spots. While it is a favored spot for water activities like tubing, the currents can be unpredictable, posing potential risks to swimmers and floaters alike.