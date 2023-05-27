Clayton County Duo Faces Prison Time for Machine Gun Trafficking and Shooting at Federal Agents

The Gist: Two Clayton County men, Anthony Maseda and Erik Arreola-Torres, have been sentenced to prison after converting semi-automatic firearms into machine guns and selling them out of a local residence.

The operation came to a head when Arreola-Torres fired a machine gun at federal agents and local law enforcement during the execution of a search warrant.

What Happened?: According to federal prosecutors, over a three-month period in early 2022, Maseda, a previously convicted felon, and Arreola-Torres operated a firearm and machine gun trafficking scheme from a home in Jonesboro. Maseda imported illegal “switches” from China to convert firearms into fully automatic machineguns, which were then advertised and sold through a public Instagram account.

During the execution of a search warrant on March 3, 2022, prosecutors say Arreola-Torres opened fire on special agents and police officers from within the home. Despite firing dozens of rounds, no one was injured.

Maseda and Arreola-Torres were subsequently arrested, with law enforcement discovering a cache of firearms and drug paraphernalia within the residence.

By The Numbers:

6 fully automatic machineguns found in the residence

4 additional switches for converting semi-automatics into machine guns

5 other firearms discovered

Plus, a significant amount of ammunition, firearm parts, bulletproof body armor, marijuana and digital scales

What’s Next?: Maseda and Arreola-Torres have been sentenced to nine and ten years respectively, followed by three years of supervised release.

