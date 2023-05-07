Unidentified woman killed in pedestrian crash in Macon

An unidentified female pedestrian was struck and killed in a traffic collision early Sunday morning in Bibb County. The incident occurred at approximately 12:42 a.m. on Shurling Drive at the intersection of Pinehill Drive, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the victim, described as a black female wearing dark clothing, was pushing a shopping cart across the street when she was hit by a vehicle.

The driver returned to the scene of the accident, and no other injuries were reported. Coroner Lonnie Miley pronounced the woman dead at the site of the collision. She was not carrying any identification.

Authorities are now seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the deceased woman. Anyone with information about her identity is encouraged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

The investigation into the fatal collision is ongoing. Bibb County, located in central Georgia, is home to the city of Macon and a population of approximately 153,000 residents. This incident comes amidst a growing national concern for pedestrian safety, with the Governors Highway Safety Association reporting an increase in pedestrian fatalities in recent years.