Here’s what Georgia is doing to improve the state’s workforce

The Gist: Governor Brian P. Kemp signed multiple bills today aimed at streamlining access to opportunity, addressing workforce shortages, and improving education in Georgia.

What Happened?: During a ceremony at West Georgia Technical College, Governor Kemp, First Lady Marty Kemp, and other state leaders celebrated the signing of several bills designed to strengthen Georgia’s workforce and improve economic development.

The Bills:

HB 163 creates a service loan repayment program for medical examiners, providing up to $120,000 per individual for five years of service.

SB 246 offers student loan repayment for certain nursing instructors, addressing the shortage of nursing educators and increasing the number of nurses in the state.

HB 155 streamlines the process for issuing occupational licenses by endorsement for workers moving to Georgia.

HB 607 updates the ACT score requirement for Zell Miller Scholarship eligibility, providing parity with the SAT eligibility score.

SB 3 requires the Department of Administrative Services to assess state employment qualifications and requirements to lower entry barriers.

SB 86 creates a three-year pilot program for dual enrollment students to access HOPE Grant funds for High Demand Career Initiative Fields.

Why It Matters: This package of legislation supports Georgia’s efforts to attract, grow, and train a skilled workforce prepared to fill the numerous jobs created by record-breaking economic development projects. As the demand for a well-educated and skilled workforce increases, these bills aim to help the state keep up with the evolving job market.

What’s Next?: As these bills take effect, Georgia will continue to work towards improving its workforce and education systems. The signed legislation is expected to have a significant impact on the state’s ability to train, grow, and retain a workforce prepared for the jobs of today and tomorrow.