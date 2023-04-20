Why you shouldn’t break Georgia’s helmet law if you’ve recently stolen an AR-15

The Gist: A Bibb County deputy recovered a stolen AR-15 rifle while investigating a young man riding a minibike without a helmet.
What Happened?: On April 19, around 1:37 p.m., a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office deputy noticed a young male riding a minibike without a helmet at the Napier Avenue intersection. The deputy tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the suspect refused, eventually abandoning the minibike in a backyard on Mumford Road.
A bookbag found next to the minibike contained the stolen rifle, cash, drugs, and a digital scale. The suspect remains at large.
By The Numbers:
- 1 stolen AR-15 rifle recovered
- Undisclosed amount of cash seized
- Drugs suspected to be crack-cocaine and methamphetamines found
- 1 digital scale discovered
Why It Matters: The recovery of the stolen AR-15 rifle helps to reduce the potential for gun-related violence in the community. Additionally, the seizure of drugs and cash highlights the ongoing issue of drug trafficking in the area.
What’s Next?: The case remains under investigation, and authorities are seeking information to help identify the suspect. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
About Macon: Situated in central Georgia, Macon is a historic city with a population of about 153,000 residents. When it comes to education, 85% of adults have earned a high school diploma and 25% hold a bachelor’s degree or higher. The median household income is about $42,000.
