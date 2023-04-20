57% more drivers in Georgia needed repairs due to potholes

The Gist: Potholes in Georgia are causing a spike in vehicle repair bills, with a 57% increase in the number of drivers needing fixes from the previous year, according to a AAA survey.

By The Numbers:

Average repair cost: $406 per incident.

Drivers typically experience two pothole-related repairs annually.

AAA responded to 1.9 million tire-related roadside assistance calls in the winter and spring of 2022 across the U.S.

Why It Matters: Potholes form from cracked pavement, moisture, and temperature fluctuations, resulting in costly repairs for drivers. The damage can impact tires, alignment, suspension, and shocks, potentially compromising vehicle safety.

What’s Next?: To minimize the risk of pothole damage, AAA suggests checking tire tread depth, tire pressure, suspension, and alignment. Additionally, drivers should:

Keep a lookout for potholes and standing water.

Increase following distance to better spot potholes.

Slow down when approaching a pothole, and avoid abrupt braking.

If you hit a pothole, monitor your vehicle for unusual noises or vibrations and consult a trusted mechanic if necessary.