Cartersville man killed when his dump truck struck a bridge in Cobb County

A fatal traffic collision involving a dump truck occurred on Atlanta Road just north of the Fulton County line on Wednesday at 4:49 a.m., according to the Cobb County Police Department.

According to investigators, a white 2005 Mack 700 dump truck, driven by 44-year-old Jason Maddox of Cartersville, was heading north on Atlanta Road when its bed was fully extended in the up position.

The elevated dump bed struck a train bridge crossing over Atlanta Road, causing the truck to overturn onto its left side.

Maddox was ejected from the vehicle and suffered fatal injuries. The Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office pronounced him dead at the scene, and his next of kin has been notified.

Authorities continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with information regarding this collision is urged to contact the investigators at 770-499-3987.